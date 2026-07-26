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Breakfasts around the world: Syrnyky, or curd-cheese hotcakes in Ukraine

NPR | By Joanna Kakissis
Published July 26, 2026 at 7:50 AM CDT

Everyone in Ukraine has a story about syrnyki, the tangy, curd-cheese pancakes that have been a breakfast staple for hundreds of years.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis