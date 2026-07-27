© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WKMS main transmitter is currently offline due to power outage. If you live in the affected areas, you can listen here at wkms.org (see the play buttons above). Our apologies as we work to restore service as quickly as possible.

Pakistan study suggests microbiome may influence preterm birth

NPR | By Diaa Hadid
Published July 27, 2026 at 4:42 PM CDT

A Pakistan study finds one bacteria in pregnant women's colons can indicate her likelihood of reaching full term or having a premature baby.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
See stories by Diaa Hadid