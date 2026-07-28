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Trump to meet with Ukraine's Zelenskyy and Israel's Netanyahu

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez,
Leila Fadel
Published July 28, 2026 at 5:35 AM CDT

President Trump says he will meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Tuesday setting up a big day of foreign policy.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel