The WKMS main transmitter is currently offline due to power outage. If you live in the affected areas, you can listen here at wkms.org (see the play buttons above). Our apologies as we work to restore service as quickly as possible.
Venezuela faces staggering cost to rebuild after devastating earthquakes
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.