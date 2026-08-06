McConnell says he is discharged from rehab center to recover at home

Longtime Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell said he will return home after a lengthy stay in the hospital and then rehabilitation center. The 84 year old entered the hospital on June 14 after a fall and said his stay was prolonged due to a bout of pneumonia.

His lengthy hospitalization and lack of public appearances created a morass of conspiracy theories and wild speculation on the senator’s ability to serve, as well as frustration over his lack of transparency.

“Elaine and I are grateful for the many well wishes and support from friends, colleagues, and Kentuckians, and for the attentive care I’ve received from excellent doctors, nurses, therapists, and hospital staff,” McConnell said in the Thursday statement. “On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I’ll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business.”

McConnell’s term is set to expire in early January and the race to replace him is well underway; GOP U.S. Rep. Andy Barr is competing against Democratic former state Rep. Charles Booker to replace McConnell in the Senate.

McConnell missed the annual Fancy Farm picnic on Aug. 1 due to his health; it would have been his last as an elected official. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has strongly criticized McConnell for not being more transparent with the public, including telling him to either prove his ability to serve “or resign.”

At a Thursday news conference before the latest update on McConnell’s health, Beshear criticized Sen. Rand Paul for focusing on Anthony Fauci instead of holding McConnell accountable.

“Rand Paul won't call on Mitch McConnell, who has also been fully absent to even do a video for people to show he is okay,” Beshear said. “It's a huge double standard. It's entirely partisan."

The Office of the Attending Physician said in a previous July statement that congressional doctors were visiting McConnell daily in his rehabilitation facility and that he is maintaining a "strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day,” the goal apparently being to minimize the risk of future falls.

“His bout with childhood polio continues to be a significant factor in his mobility. He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office,” the physicians’ statement read.

McConnell’s absence has complicated matters in the U.S. Senate, where Republicans hold a tight 53-47 majority. McConnell also holds key positions on both the Senate Agriculture and Appropriations committees — without his vote, Republicans and Democrats are tied. Among the legislation with looming deadlines are major spending bills and another bill containing Trump’s SAVE America Act to reform elections nationwide.

McConnell has missed more than 50 roll call votes in the Senate since his hospitalization began.

