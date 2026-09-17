Join Us for a Rural x Urban Potluck

If you've moved to Louisville from Appalachia or from other rural areas, join us for a Rural-Urban Potluck hosted by Porch Light News, the Kentucky Rural-Urban Exchange, and Maybe It’s Fate Artist Co-op. This free event is for anyone with ties to both rural and urban spaces, or anyone interested in connecting over shared identity and experiences.

Help us celebrate the diversity of the Appalachia + Mid-South region! Bring your favorite dish or something that reminds you of home, and join us this Sunday, September 20, from 11:30am to 1:30pm at the Maybe It’s Fate Artist Co-op.

Let us know you're coming! Visit bit.ly/ruralurbanpotluck to rsvp and learn more.