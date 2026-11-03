Republican Congressman Andy Barr won Kentucky’s Senate race Tuesday night, beating Democrat Charles Booker to serve as the state’s next junior senator.

Barr is a seven term incumbent U.S. House representative for his central Kentucky seat. He will soon vacate that position to now serve as Kentucky’s junior senator alongside Sen. Rand Paul.

This marks Democrat Charles Booker third time losing a bid for the U.S. Senate — he lost in the primary in 2020 and again in the general election in 2022.

Despite the loss — which handicappers generally predicted — Democrats are competing in Senate races in several red seats this midterm cycle and have a chance at wresting control of the Senate from Republicans.

Barr’s win also represents an end of an era for Kentucky politics. Outgoing Sen. Mitch McConnell represented Kentuckians for more than four decades, and in that time amassed power in the Republican party, turned the federal judiciary conservative, directed federal funds to Kentucky, and saw the state go from a Democratic stronghold to a Republican one.

Barr ran hard on President Donald Trump’s endorsement, which he received shortly before a crowded Republican primary. He has vociferously defended the president’s policies, including his war in Iran, blanket tariffs on foreign goods and immigration enforcement efforts. He has painted Booker, a progressive, as a socialist and said he would go to Washington to “defend Kentucky values over crazy Socialism.”

Barr also said he will support the burgeoning hemp industry by pushing for a set of regulations instead of banning intoxicating products. He said the U.S. should invest more in domestic energy supplies and production to power the artificial intelligence boom and to insulate the U.S. from foreign fuel crises — like the one caused by the war in Iran.

Booker promised he would have supported Medicare for all, stronger worker protections and an end to the U.S. war in Iran. That message proved unsuccessful Tuesday night. With 73% of the votes counted, Barr surged ahead with 53.8% to Booker’s 44.1%. Kentucky voted for Trump by 30 points in 2024 — that’s a tough advantage for a Democrat to overcome even in a year where Democrats have the chance to make gains in the Senate.

