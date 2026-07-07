Kentucky joins states asking appeals court to not require reporting of livestock emissions

Kentucky has joined a coalition of 25 states asking a federal court to dismiss an appeal regarding livestock emissions, Attorney General Russell Coleman announced Monday.

The case involves a 2019 Environmental Protection Agency regulation that does not require farmers to report air pollution emissions from livestock. The legal battle started in 2017, when environmental groups, including the lead plaintiff Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, challenged guidance issued by the EPA before the rule. Since implementation, a district court ruled the regulation stands, but environmental groups appealed that decision in 2025.

In a news release announcing the move, Coleman said Kentucky joining was an effort "to protect the Commonwealth's farmers from a mountain of bureaucratic paperwork."

"Washington climate activists keep trying to shovel on regulation after regulation onto Kentucky Farmers. Working with (Agriculture) Commissioner Jonathan Shell, we have fought back each and every time," Coleman said. "The people who grow America's food need less interference from Washington and more freedom to do what they do best."

In the coalition's brief, the attorneys general argue agriculture is vital to each state's economy and regulation should be done at a state level. The brief additionally contends the initial district court's ruling should stand.

According to the Kentucky Farm Bureau, there was more than $8 billion dollars made in agriculture in 2022.

Other environmental and conservation groups are plaintiffs in the case. The National Cattlemen's Association is one of the additional intervenors.



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