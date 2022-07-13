© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Calloway County Public Library reopens building to patrons, continues expansion

WKMS | By Dustin Wilcox
Published July 13, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT
The library will receive a 20,754-square-foot addition by next year.
Calloway County Public Library
/
Facebook
The library will receive a 20,754-square-foot addition by next year.

The Calloway County Public Library reopened the main portion of its building to patrons Monday while construction continues on the $7.9 million expansion and renovation project.

In April, the library temporarily pivoted to pop-up services at the nearby Murray Woman’s Club so steel trusses could be installed for what will eventually be a larger roof. With that wrapped up, work on the remainder of the 20,754-square-foot addition is now underway — encompassing a children's area, three community rooms, a makerspace, a teen room and a mechanical basement — followed by renovations to the existing 12,078-square-foot space.

The project is helmed by Bill Adams Construction and slated for completion by Jan. 20. Contractor John Hale provided a tour of the project to the public on July 12. Library Director Mignon Rutledge said the temporary closure was necessary to move things forward.

“With the frames and the equipment and the weight of those trusses, we just didn’t want any mishap and someone to get hurt,” Rutledge said. “Now they’re able to work inside as opposed to everything being outside.”

The workers can now complete the interior of the addition.
Calloway County Public Library
/
Facebook
The workers can now complete the interior of the addition.

Parking is currently accessible beside the construction office trailer or the west side of the building via the Olive Street entrance.

Building entry is located on the west side of the building next to the Higgins House. During normal hours, items may be returned to the book bin located inside the library or at the designated book drop at the University Church of Christ.

Tags

Arts & Culture Calloway County Public LibraryMurray KYCalloway Countylibraries
Dustin Wilcox
Dustin Wilcox is a television production student at Murray State University. He graduated from Hopkinsville High School in 2019.
See stories by Dustin Wilcox
Related Content