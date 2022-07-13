Calloway County Public Library reopens building to patrons, continues expansion

The Calloway County Public Library reopened the main portion of its building to patrons Monday while construction continues on the $7.9 million expansion and renovation project .

In April, the library temporarily pivoted to pop-up services at the nearby Murray Woman’s Club so steel trusses could be installed for what will eventually be a larger roof. With that wrapped up, work on the remainder of the 20,754-square-foot addition is now underway — encompassing a children's area, three community rooms, a makerspace, a teen room and a mechanical basement — followed by renovations to the existing 12,078-square-foot space.

The project is helmed by Bill Adams Construction and slated for completion by Jan. 20. Contractor John Hale provided a tour of the project to the public on July 12. Library Director Mignon Rutledge said the temporary closure was necessary to move things forward.

“With the frames and the equipment and the weight of those trusses, we just didn’t want any mishap and someone to get hurt,” Rutledge said. “Now they’re able to work inside as opposed to everything being outside.”

Calloway County Public Library / Facebook The workers can now complete the interior of the addition.

Parking is currently accessible beside the construction office trailer or the west side of the building via the Olive Street entrance.

Building entry is located on the west side of the building next to the Higgins House. During normal hours, items may be returned to the book bin located inside the library or at the designated book drop at the University Church of Christ.