Well-known Saluki alum Bob Odenkirk will return to SIU's Carbondale campus in April

One of SIU-Carbondale’s most well-known alumni, Bob Odenkirk, is returning to campus.

The SIU Foundation reports the 1984 SIU graduate will receive the bachelor’s degree he earned as a student and an honorary doctorate bestowed upon him in 2020 during a ceremony next month in Carbondale.

After the presentation of his degrees, there will be a discussion and audience Q&A session.

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and will be first come, first served.

The ceremony is scheduled for Monday, April 3 from 7-9 p.m. at Shryock Auditorium.

Odenkirk was scheduled to be the keynote speaker at spring commencement in May of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to give a virtual address.

It was during that address he coined the phrase, “I am a Saluki, you fools, and I will destroy you,” which has become a popular T-shirt worn by Salukis everywhere.

He is known for his role as Saul Goodman on the successful TV series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. his new series, Lucky Hank, debuts this weekend.