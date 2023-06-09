Calvert Drive-In announces reopening date

A community favorite drive-in is reopening in far western Kentucky after more than a year of being closed.

The Calvert Drive-In in Marshall County will screen its first movies since August 2021 next week.

A double feature of The Super Mario Brothers Movie and Fast X will play June 16th through the 22nd. The drive-in will be open Tuesday through Sunday. Gates will open each day at 4:30 p.m. with the films beginning at 8:50 p.m.

The drive-in theater was acquired in May by husband and wife duo Seth and Tabitha Manea from the Harrington family, who owned and operated the Calvert City institution for nearly 70 years.