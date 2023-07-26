New Murray music venue soon to open house doors for first time

A new music venue located near Murray is aiming to become a place for independent artists seeking a live stage experience in an intimate setting.

The venue’s co-owners, Jamey and Rebecca Bagwell, are a musical duo hailing from Nashville. Their shared passion for music brought them together, and Rebecca has been a performing artist for over a decade. Jamey recently retired from 40 years of service in the United States Air Force.

"I've sung a lot, and played a little guitar, and sung in churches," Jamey said. "But, it was kind of a dream for me to be able to go out and perform different places."

The Bagwells plan to announce the name of their business during their first concert in the new space on July 29. The free show will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with donations being collected for the Calloway County Fire Department and the Calloway County Humane Society.

The Bagwell duo has achieved multiple awards for their solo and duet work. Presently, they are nominated for five Josie Music Awards while Rebecca Bagwell also holds a solo award nomination. Despite their success, they decided to move away from the bustling atmosphere of Nashville, opting for a quieter setting that still allows them to be connected to the music scene.

"We moved to Murray from Nashville. It was just kind of to get away from the hubbub, but not be too terribly far from Nashville, so we still could do our jobs for music if we needed to," Rebecca said.

Jamey's affinity for the western Kentucky region dates back to his time living near Paducah and attending Reidland High School in McCracken County, which has since been consolidated into McCracken County High School. He said his connection led to their search for properties in the area.

"I've always really liked and loved Western Kentucky. The people over here are just they’re– they're different, they're exceptional," Jamey said. "The people here are much friendlier than even people over in, say around Nashville"

The new venue is located at 5144 Faxon Road, in eastern Calloway County. It’s in a building on the Bagwell's property that they have refurbished into a performance space. Their aim is to offer a platform for independent artists who may not have had the same opportunities as mainstream musicians.

"I think the plan is to bring two to four big names over from Nashville just to keep just to keep the wheels grinding ... and then, the rest of the time we’ll look for performers that haven't had the experience of a stage or television," Rebecca said. "I don't know if it’ll necessarily be beginner musicians ... it's more like the seasoned independent artist is where my heart is because they don't get any exposure compared to the large record label."

Jamey said that the venue will prioritize family-oriented music, with a focus on genres similar to what they perform, including country, gospel, rock and roll, and other “cleaner” styles. The space will be open to all artists in those fields, and the Bagwells said they are eager to involve the local music community.

The pair plan to host a mix of free events and ticketed performances. However, Rebecca strongly believes that artists should receive fair compensation for their work.

"I don't want to ask my plumber to come fix my toilet for free or come do it for tips…. I don't want an artist to step foot in here without getting some sort of cash," she said.