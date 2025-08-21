Hopkinsville group to host Art Loop on Saturday

The Hopkinsville Art Guild is preparing to host its first ever “Art Loop” this weekend in Christian County.

The free one-day event will take participants to over a dozen locations scattered around the Christian County seat and features the collected works of around 40 Kentucky artists. The tour is self-guided and open to the public.

Guild President Henrietta Kemp said she took inspiration from similar events when organizing the Art Loop. Her event co-chair, guild member Peggy Lunesmann, was a driving force behind the Art Loop’s creation. Lunesmann had been a regular attendee of art festivals back in her home state of Colorado, and wanted to bring that joy to the western Kentucky community.

Kemp hopes that the activities will boost community engagement in local arts.

“We know that other people have art crawls, art walks. So we're calling ours an art loop, because we're looping around the city, not just downtown,” Kemp said.

Some artists will have live demonstrations in various mediums, including painting, woodworking, ceramics, and fiber arts, and will have pieces available to purchase. There will also be door prizes given out at each of the 14 stops on the loop.

Kemp said she wants the event to boost community engagement in the arts – and maybe draw in new guild members.

“We would just hope that people will come and spend as much or little time as they'd like to on Saturday, visiting the 14 different locations that we have,” Kemp said. “We have at least two artists in each one, some have five artists in them. So just come and enjoy.”