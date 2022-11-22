© 2022
Business & Economy

Clarksville getting $3.2B investment for a plant that manufactures EV battery parts

WPLN | By Blake Farmer
Published November 22, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST
In July, Volkswagen announced the start of production for an all-electric SUV in Chattanooga.

Courtesy Volkswagen AG

/
Courtesy Volkswagen AG
/
In July, Volkswagen announced the start of production for an all-electric SUV in Chattanooga.

LG Chem of South Korea announced plans on Monday for a $3.2 billion plant in Clarksville, making a key part for electric vehicle batteries. The cathode manufacturing facility is supposed to create 850 jobs.

Gov. Bill Lee says in a statement this is the largest foreign investment ever made in Tennessee and complements nearly $13 billion of investment in electric vehicle production in the last five years, making Tennessee the top state in the Southeast for EV manufacturing.

Nissan started building EVs and batteries in Smyrna a decade ago. VW is now making electric cars in Chattanooga, and Ford is constructing a $5.6 billion plant to produce electric trucks outside Memphis.

“As we continue our efforts to attract companies in the automotive industry, we are focused on supporting companies that boost Tennessee’s presence in the EV space,” Tennessee economic development commissioner Stuart McWhorter said in a prepared statement.

The LG plant will be built at the 420-acre Allensworth site in Clarksville. Construction is scheduled to start in early 2023 and be complete by the end of 2025.

In announcing the new plant, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development did not disclose what kind of government incentives were promised to the company for its commitment.

Blake Farmer
Blake Farmer is Nashville Public Radio's senior health care reporter. In a partnership with Kaiser Health News and NPR, Blake covers health in Tennessee and the health care industry in the Nashville area for local and national audiences.
