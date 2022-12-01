Beshear announces Purchase Parkway upgrade, I-69 extending from Mayfield to Fulton

Work will begin this December to bring western Kentucky’s Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway up to interstate standards and extend I-69 to connect Mayfield to Fulton.

The project is a part of Gov. Andy Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan , which includes continuous improvements to the state’s transportation and roadway infrastructure.

According to a release from the governor’s office , the upgrade is estimated to cost $33.9 million and is expected to be completed by late 2024. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers was awarded the contract.

“Completion of I-69 from the Ohio River to the Tennessee border has been a long-held dream for the people of western Kentucky,” Beshear said. “This upgrade will further support our business and industry growth and improve travel for everyone visiting the Jackson Purchase.”

KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat says crews will convert Kentucky Highway 339’s Wingo Exit 14 to a diamond interchange with extended ramps suited for an interstate from its original cloverleaf design. There will also be improvements to Exits 1 and 2 near Fulton.

The project will extend I-69 along the final 21 miles of the existing parkway.

“The contractor will also be widening culverts, upgrading guardrails, working on drainage and completing other improvements required to bring the existing parkway up to full interstate standards over the next two construction seasons,” Poat said in the release.

Initial work for the project includes clearing brush around the Wingo interchange to prepare for when construction goes into full swing in the spring.

Motorists are asked to be mindful of the construction area, as there will be a 55 mph speed limit placed around the work zones. Police presence will also be present to help ensure the safety of the working crews.