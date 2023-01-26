Electric vehicle battery supplier locating in Simpson Co.

The electric vehicle footprint is growing in Kentucky with the announcement of a new manufacturer in Simpson County.

Liochem e-Materials announced plans on Thursday to create 141 jobs related to the production of battery materials for the EV industry.

Liochem President John Easley says Franklin is a good fit for the company's second North American location.

“The selection process took a little time, but after visiting Simpson County and the site we selected, and meeting all the people of Kentucky, and having the support, I couldn’t be happier to call Kentucky our home," Easley stated in a news conference in Frankfort.

Liochem will locate in the Henderson Industrial Park just off I-65 in Franklin.

The materials produced by the company help improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries that are primarily used in electric vehicles.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the new investment solidifies Kentucky as the EV capital of the world.

“Just since June 2020, we’ve seen nearly $10 million of new investment in the EV market and industry, and more than 8,900 new full-time jobs have been announced," explained Beshear.

EV battery production plants under construction in Hardin and Warren counties are expected to create a combined 7,000 jobs.