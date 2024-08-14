Calvert City officials OK bonds for new Churchill Downs gaming center

A far western Kentucky city council has approved an agreement with Churchill Downs to pave the way for the company to build a new historic horse racing gaming center.

Calvert City officials entered into the agreement during a meeting on Monday, agreeing to provide tax-exempt government bonds to the Louisville-based gaming corporation to construct the new facility in Marshall County. Local leaders voted unanimously in favor of the bond offer in hopes that it could open the door to hundreds of new jobs for the region.

In a press release, Kentucky Lake Economic Development president Elizabeth Griffith Mudd said this “significant investment” from Churchill Downs will bring $40 million in capital to the area.

Calvert City Council Calvert City Mayor Gene Colburn signs the resolution to provide Churchill Down with tax-exempt bonds to building a new horse race gaming center.

Calvert City Mayor Gene Colburn said it’s an “exciting” process to work with a Kentucky corporation that’s been at the center of the gaming industry for nearly 150 years.

“They're known for producing extraordinary events and experiences,” Colburn said. “I think that this investment in our community recognizes coupling of the outdoors with developing the attractions and services that would appeal to visitors in the off-season”

The new facility will include a sports bar, sportsbook and simulcast centers. It will also host 250 historical gaming machines which will allow bettors to wager on random previously-recorded horse races based off of their odds. Kentucky Lake Economic Development estimates the building process will generate 250 construction jobs and, once the facility is complete, 90 full-time staff positions.

Mudd said she thinks that the partnership is an opportunity for Marshall County to expand on its recreational attractions.

“The tourism industry is one of our top industries here, since we have Kentucky Lake as one of our natural assets here in this community. And so, we're just thrilled to be adding another entertainment option,” Mudd said.

Mudd said the venue is expected to open in early 2026.