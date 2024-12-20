Kitchen Food Co. will invest $69M in Hopkinsville production facility that will employ 925 workers

A privately held Australian firm will invest $69 million to build a prepared food facility that will employ 925 workers in Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park I, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced Thursday.

Kitchen Food Co. has chosen the 100,000-square-foot speculative building on Frank Yost Lane, where renovations and construction are set to begin in early 2025. The facility is expected to be completed in the summer of 2026, according to the governor’s press release.

“This project represents the single largest job-creation announcement in Christian County in over two decades, which means countless new opportunities for Kentuckians in Hopkinsville and the surrounding region to provide for themselves and their families,” Beshear said in the release. He added it is the fifth largest job creator during his administration.

Local government revenue was part of the package that officials offered the company to locate here. Hopkinsville City Council approved a $4.5 million grant, and Christian Fiscal Court OK’d a $1 million grant.

The Kitchen Food Co. website says the company produces “nutritious, accessible ready meals that make life easier.”

The Hopkinsville facility will be its first operation in the United States. The 925 jobs will include positions for operations, production managers, human resources managers, accountants, technical managers, engineers, supervisors, machine operators, forklift drivers, and process and warehouse operatives.

The company’s co-founders are Daniel Borenstein and Christian Avramides.

“We have chosen Hopkinsville due to the proactive support and dedication of the local community leadership, coupled with the quality produce, excellent workforce and central location,” Avramides said. “We are honored to join forces with the wonderful people of Kentucky as we start this new chapter, bringing flavorful, nutritious and affordable meal options to American families, made fresh daily in Kentucky.”

Borenstein added, “Our company has a strong tradition of loyalty and developing talent from within. Many of our senior leaders started on the factory floor, and we look forward to offering similar opportunities for growth and advancement to the residents of Kentucky.”

Kitchen Food Co. was founded in 2002 in Sydney, Australia. It remains family-owned and operated.

Tax incentives previously approved by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority are based on the company’s investment and annual targets — the creation and maintenance of 925 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 15 years; and paying an average hourly wage of $29, including benefits.

KEDFA also approved additional incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act. Under this incentive, approved companies may recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development and electronic processing.

Local officials praised the Kitchen Food Co. announcement.

“Christian County is always eager to welcome new ag-related industries,” Christian County Judge-Executive Jerry Gilliam said. “Kitchen Food Co.’s facility will produce ready-made meals sourcing local and regional produce while investing nearly $70 million and creating over 900 jobs.”

Mayor James R. Knight Jr. said, “The city of Hopkinsville is honored to be the new home of Kitchen Food Co.’s first U.S. facility. Their choice to locate in Hopkinsville is further validation that our community is a great place to do business with low taxes and an affordable cost of living.”

Carter Hendricks, executive director of the Southwestern Kentucky Economic Development Council, said, “We are excited to welcome Kitchen Food Co. to southwestern Kentucky as they are set to purchase our 100,000-square-foot shell building in Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park for their first U.S. based facility.”

This story was originally published by the Hoptown Chronicle.