'Green' aluminum smelter could come to Kentucky after Department of Energy grant

WEKU | By Shepherd Snyder
Published January 17, 2025 at 3:07 PM CST
pixabay.com

A “green” aluminum smelter could be coming to Kentucky following a $500 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Century Aluminum received the award to build the first aluminum smelter in the U.S. in nearly half a century. The DOE says its design would cut carbon emissions by 75% compared to other plants.

A specific site has not yet been chosen, but the DOE says it’s planned to be built along either the Ohio or Mississippi River basins. The company has indicated a preference for northeast Kentucky.

Kentucky Conservation Committee director Lane Boldman is a proponent of the site. She says it would be a big job creator.

“Kentucky, in my opinion, looked to be an ideal project because of the workforce we have in eastern Kentucky, the fact that they currently have another plant that's idled and you want to replace that workforce,” Boldman said.

If the project goes through, it would bring 1,000 jobs and 5,500 construction jobs to the Commonwealth. The final decision on where it’s built will depend on access to clean energy sources and available workforce.

Shepherd Snyder
Shepherd joined WEKU in June 2023 as a staff reporter. He most recently worked for West Virginia Public Broadcasting as General Assignment Reporter. In that role, he collected interviews and captured photos in the northern region of West Virginia. Shepherd holds a master’s degree in Digital Marketing Communication and a bachelor’s in music from West Virginia University.
