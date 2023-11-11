Shepherd Snyder

Shepherd SnyderWEKU Reporter
Shepherd joined WEKU in June 2023 as a staff reporter. He most recently worked for West Virginia Public Broadcasting as General Assignment Reporter. In that role, he collected interviews and captured photos in the northern region of West Virginia. Shepherd holds a master’s degree in Digital Marketing Communication and a bachelor’s in music from West Virginia University.
-
A lawsuit has been filed in Eastern Kentucky District Court by law firm Morgan & Morgan against railroad company CSX, following last week’s train derailment in Rockcastle County.
-
Bourbon is traditionally considered Kentucky’s signature spirit. But a group of distillers are looking to get more eyes on eastern Kentucky by focusing on the cultural and historical value of moonshine.