Ky. EV fees scheduled to take effect at beginning of new year

New state registration fees for electric and hybrid vehicle owners are scheduled to take effect at the start of the new year.

Electric vehicle owners will be responsible for a $120 fee annually. Hybrid and electric motorcycle owners will pay a $60 fee.

The fees are meant to support the state’s Road Fund, which pays for construction, planning and general upkeep. The fees were enacted by House Bill 360, which was passed during this past general legislative session.

Dealers will also have to pay a 3-cent usage fee for every kilowatt hour reported on any electric charging station installed on or after July 2022. That tax was enacted by House Bill 8, passed during the 2022 general session. It will also go into effect starting this year.