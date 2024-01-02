© 2024
Ky. EV fees scheduled to take effect at beginning of new year

WEKU | By Shepherd Snyder
Published January 2, 2024 at 12:45 PM CST
Companies taking part in a state program using federal dollars to encourage new electrical vehicle charging stations must include Tesla compliability.
Pixabay.com
Companies taking part in a state program using federal dollars to encourage new electrical vehicle charging stations must include Tesla compliability.

New state registration fees for electric and hybrid vehicle owners are scheduled to take effect at the start of the new year.

Electric vehicle owners will be responsible for a $120 fee annually. Hybrid and electric motorcycle owners will pay a $60 fee.

The fees are meant to support the state’s Road Fund, which pays for construction, planning and general upkeep. The fees were enacted by House Bill 360, which was passed during this past general legislative session.

Dealers will also have to pay a 3-cent usage fee for every kilowatt hour reported on any electric charging station installed on or after July 2022. That tax was enacted by House Bill 8, passed during the 2022 general session. It will also go into effect starting this year.

Tags
Government & Politics electric vehicleskentucky transportation cabinet
Shepherd Snyder
Shepherd joined WEKU in June 2023 as a staff reporter. He most recently worked for West Virginia Public Broadcasting as General Assignment Reporter. In that role, he collected interviews and captured photos in the northern region of West Virginia. Shepherd holds a master’s degree in Digital Marketing Communication and a bachelor’s in music from West Virginia University.
See stories by Shepherd Snyder
