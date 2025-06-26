Canadian plastics packaging company to open first U.S. facility in Madisonville

A Canadian plastics production and manufacturing company is expanding its presence into the United States, and plans to build its first facility in Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced Thursday that E. Hofmann Packaging is investing $43 million to build a production facility in Hopkins County. The company is expected to create more than 160 jobs at the Madisonville plant.

The Kentucky Development Finance Authority has also approved a 15-year incentive agreement with the plastics manufacturer – making E. Hofmann Packaging eligible for up to $2.3 million in tax incentives.

Construction on the new facility is expected to start this year and be completed in 2026.

E. Hoffmann mostly manufactures plastic food packaging, buckets and other containers.