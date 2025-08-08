Ohio County will be home to Kentucky's first medical cannabis dispensary

A rural town in western Kentucky will be home to the state's first medical cannabis dispensary.

The Post Dispensary in Beaver Dam has received approval to open the state's first dispensary since medical marijuana became legal on Jan. 1.

"The process of going through permits, zoning, the inspections, it's a pretty arduous process," said General Manager Trip Hoffman in an interview with WKU Public Radio. "Becoming the first one to be fully approved, we were really happy. We've had a lot of inquiries, so we're having a good time with it and enjoying the moment."

An exact date hasn't been announced, but operations are expected to begin in the fall. Hoffman said he hopes for a mid-September opening.

"This is another step forward as we work to ensure Kentuckians with serious medical conditions have access to the medicine they need and deserve," said Gov. Andy Beshear in a social media post.

Last month, Armory Kentucky of Mayfield became the first cultivator in its class of medical marijuana companies to begin operations after passing its facility inspection.

The Post Dispensary is hosting an informational event for the public on Aug. 9. Prospective customers can be evaluated by a nurse practitioner and meet the staff from 10:00am-3:00pm at its office on N. Main Street in Beaver Dam.

Kentucky's Office of Medical Cannabis has awarded 48 licenses for medical dispensaries across the state.

Hoffman, who will manage The Post Dispensary in Ohio County, is from Denver, CO and has experience opening dispensaries in other states. The state auditor's office is investigating how the Kentucky's Office of Medical Cannabis administered the lottery process for awarding business licenses, with many going to out-of-state companies.

Hoffman said The Post Dispensary would have local workforce of up to 20 individuals. It's located in the former Beaver Dam post office, commissioned in 1962 by Pres. John F. Kennedy.

As of July, more than 11,000 Kentuckians had received a medical cannabis card. To qualify, patients must have a chronic condition approved under the state's medical cannabis program, such as cancer, epilepsy, and PTSD.



