BlueOval SK in Kentucky is out of the EV battery business and will lay off entire workforce as Ford announces restructuring

The entire workforce at the BlueOval SK electric vehicle battery park in Hardin County is being laid off as Ford announces a major restructuring.

Ford will turn the Glendale factory into a battery-storage business for customers such as utilities, wind and solar developers, and massive data centers.

BlueOval SK CEO Michael Adams made the announcement Monday afternoon in a video to employees.

"The BlueOval SK battery park here in Glendale, which includes the Kentucky 1 and 2 plants will be owned and run by a Ford subsidiary, explained Adams. "Some difficult steps must be taken, including the end of all BlueOval SK positions in Kentucky."

Adams didn't give a time frame for the layoffs, but said employees will have access to benefits and continue to receive paychecks for the next 60 days.

Ford said in a statement that it plans to hire 2,100 employees for the the Glendale plant's next venture and the laid off EV battery workers will have the opportunity to apply for those jobs.

"Kentucky has been a manufacturing powerhouse for Ford for more than 110 years. We're looking forward to expanding our presence in the state, Ford Communications Director Jess Enoch said in an email to WKU Public Radio. "Battery energy storage is an exciting new market segment for us, and we can't wait to get started."

This story will be updated.



