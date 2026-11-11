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1800s Homeplace Working Farm Pigging Out

1800s Homeplace Working Farm Pigging Out

Sunday, November 15th from 2PM to 3PM:

Come learn some fascinating facts about pigs and their place on an 1850's farm. Meet Pinky and Blake, our heritage breed pigs, we’ll be telling you all about them while they enjoy a tasty treat

Homeplace 1850s Working Farm
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area
800-525-7077 or 270-924-2000
lblinfo@fs.fed.us
http://www.landbetweenthelakes.us
Homeplace 1850s Working Farm
4512 The Trace
Dover, Tennessee 37058
(931) 232-6457
volunteer@friendsoflbl.org
https://www.landbetweenthelakes.us/seendo/attractions/homeplace/