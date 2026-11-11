1800s Homeplace Working Farm Pigging Out
1800s Homeplace Working Farm Pigging Out
Sunday, November 15th from 2PM to 3PM:
Come learn some fascinating facts about pigs and their place on an 1850's farm. Meet Pinky and Blake, our heritage breed pigs, we’ll be telling you all about them while they enjoy a tasty treat
Homeplace 1850s Working Farm
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area
800-525-7077 or 270-924-2000
lblinfo@fs.fed.us
Homeplace 1850s Working Farm
4512 The TraceDover, Tennessee 37058
(931) 232-6457
volunteer@friendsoflbl.org