2026 Calloway County Community Health Fair
2026 Calloway County Community Health Fair
Community Health Fair
Join us on Friday, June 26, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for our Community Health Fair!
This free event will feature:
Free health screenings
More than 25 organizations and community partners
Health and wellness information
Local resources and services
Opportunities to ask questions and connect with experts
Whether you’re looking for health information, community resources, or preventive screenings, there’s something for everyone.
Murray Calloway County Senior Citizens Center
08:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Murray Calloway County Senior Citizens Center
(270) 753-0929
dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org
Murray Calloway County Senior Citizens Center
607 Poplar StreetMurray, Kentucky 42071
(270) 753-0929
dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org