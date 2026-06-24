2026 Calloway County Community Health Fair

Community Health Fair

Join us on Friday, June 26, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for our Community Health Fair!

This free event will feature:

Free health screenings

More than 25 organizations and community partners

Health and wellness information

Local resources and services

Opportunities to ask questions and connect with experts

Whether you’re looking for health information, community resources, or preventive screenings, there’s something for everyone.

