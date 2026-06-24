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2026 Calloway County Community Health Fair

2026 Calloway County Community Health Fair

Community Health Fair

Join us on Friday, June 26, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for our Community Health Fair!

This free event will feature:
Free health screenings
More than 25 organizations and community partners
Health and wellness information
Local resources and services
Opportunities to ask questions and connect with experts

Whether you’re looking for health information, community resources, or preventive screenings, there’s something for everyone.

Murray Calloway County Senior Citizens Center
08:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Murray Calloway County Senior Citizens Center
(270) 753-0929
dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org
http://murrayseniorcenter.org/
Murray Calloway County Senior Citizens Center
607 Poplar Street
Murray, Kentucky 42071
(270) 753-0929
dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org
http://murrayseniorcenter.org/