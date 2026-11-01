2026 MSU Rodeo Team Barrel Series
2026 MSU Rodeo Team Barrel Series
Official 2026 MSU Rodeo Fall Barrel Series Schedule.
ALL jackpots will be held INSIDE, in the Cherry Expo Center!
Attached Flyer Includes All Details For Our Upcoming Series, Hope To See You All There!
William "Bill" Cherry Expo Center
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Murray State University
(800) 272-4678
msu.admissions@murraystate.edu
William "Bill" Cherry Expo Center
2101 College Farm RoadMurray, Kentucky 42071