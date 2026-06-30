2026 Western Kentucky State Fair
2026 Western Kentucky State Fair
JUNE 26 - JULY 4, 2026
GATE ADMISSION: $3.00 (Excludes Pit Gate)
Military with ID: $1.00 (Unless otherwise noted)
Children 2 and Under: Free
West KY State Fairgrounds
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Jul 04, 2026.
Event Supported By
Western Kentucky State Fair
https://www.facebook.com/westernkentuckystatefair
info@westernkentuckystatefair.org
West KY State Fairgrounds
2810 Richard StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-885-5237