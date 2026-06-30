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2026 Western Kentucky State Fair

2026 Western Kentucky State Fair

JUNE 26 - JULY 4, 2026

GATE ADMISSION: $3.00 (Excludes Pit Gate)

Military with ID: $1.00 (Unless otherwise noted)

Children 2 and Under: Free

Click here for a full fair schedule.

West KY State Fairgrounds
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Jul 04, 2026.

Event Supported By

Western Kentucky State Fair
https://www.facebook.com/westernkentuckystatefair
info@westernkentuckystatefair.org
https://westernkentuckystatefair.org/
West KY State Fairgrounds
2810 Richard Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-885-5237