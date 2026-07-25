30th Annual Hummingbird Festival at Woodlands Nature Station

It’s the 30th annual Hummingbird Festival at the Woodlands Nature Station! Join us August 1-2 for a hummingbird party that has become a community tradition. August brings hundreds of hummingbirds through Land Between the Lakes as they migrate south for the winter. See hummingbirds buzz around our native gardens and learn about ways you can welcome these birds and other wildlife to your backyards.

The festival will feature hummingbird banding with Southeastern Avian Research, native plant sale, pollinator photography gallery, local nature artisans, hummingbird games and crafts for kids (and adults alike!), plus programs and demonstrations covering hummingbirds and other backyard wildlife!

Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10am - 4pm.

Admission: $9 for ages 16+; $7 for ages 5-15; free for ages 4 and under.

