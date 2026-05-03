A History of Louisiana French Music with Louis Michot

Teen to Adult, novice to experienced, amateur folk-music enthusiasts to professionals. Of particular interest to Ethnomusicology, Folklore, Regional Studies, Louisiana Studies

Louis Michot will lead the audience through a chronological musical program starting with the oldest roots of Louisiana French music and demonstrate how instruments and song styles have changed over time. In the process he’ll discuss the origins and cultural context of the music as he’s learned from elders discuss and demonstrate the influence of diverse cultures that make Cajun, Creole, and Zydeco musics what they are today.

Please register at https://forms.gle/GFh85pNWfbTjEMHg7

