Alhambra Theatre presents A Goofy Movie

Join us Sunday, October 25, for a special showing of A Goofy Movie! Whether you’re a longtime fan or introducing a new generation to this classic, come enjoy a relaxed family movie night with us.

FREE ADMISSION!

Sunday, October 25

Doors open at 6:00 PM

Movie starts at 6:30 PM

Make the night more memorable. Wear your favorite Disney outfit or get cozy in your PJs.

Mark yourself as Going and invite your friends so you don’t miss the fun!

