Alhambra Theatre presents A Goofy Movie
Alhambra Theatre presents A Goofy Movie
Join us Sunday, October 25, for a special showing of A Goofy Movie! Whether you’re a longtime fan or introducing a new generation to this classic, come enjoy a relaxed family movie night with us.
FREE ADMISSION!
Sunday, October 25
Doors open at 6:00 PM
Movie starts at 6:30 PM
Make the night more memorable. Wear your favorite Disney outfit or get cozy in your PJs.
Mark yourself as Going and invite your friends so you don’t miss the fun!
Alhambra Theatre
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Alhambra Theatre
270-887-4295
Alhambra Theatre
507 S. Main StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4295
margaret.prim@pennyroyalarts.org