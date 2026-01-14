As You Like It - Summer 2026 Bard in the Yard Production

Rosalind is banished from the court of Duke Frederick – but not before she and young Orlando fall for each other. Seeking out her exiled father in the Forest of Arden with her devoted cousin, Celia, Rosalind disguises herself as a young man, Ganymede.

In fear of his own life, Orlando also escapes to the forest and soon runs into Ganymede, who pledges to cure his lovesickness. But in order to do so, Orlando has to woo her. Then the games commence.

Bring a chair, grab a blanket, and meet us outside for Bard in the Yard—Market House Theatre’s summer Shakespeare event. Set in a casual, open-air atmosphere, this is a welcoming way to experience a classic story with your friends, your family, and your community (no Shakespeare expertise required).

Shows will perform in the Courtyard Theatre (124 Market House Sq). All shows are rain or shine. Severe weather performances will move to the Michael Cochran Studio Theatre at 209 Marine Way. For weather updates, check our website and social media channels.