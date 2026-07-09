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Back 2 Back Foundation Presents: Brice Long and Friends Concert

Back 2 Back Foundation Presents: Brice Long and Friends Concert

The primary fundraiser for the Back2Back Foundation is the annual Brice Long and Friends Concert.
The 2026 concert featuring: Brice Long, Tony Arata, Deric Ruttan & Casey James.
Tickets on sale June 15th 9AM.
The concert is in it’s 21st year and to date has raised over $1.2 Million for the communities of Trigg, Christian & Todd counties of Kentucky.

Alhambra Theatre
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Alhambra Theatre
270-887-4295
Alhambra Theatre
507 S. Main Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4295
margaret.prim@pennyroyalarts.org
http://pennyroyalarts.org