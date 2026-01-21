Before Nolan's Odyssey @ CCPL
Before Nolan's Odyssey @ CCPL
Before Nolan's Odyssey: From Epic Poem to Blockbuster Film
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
5:30-6:30 PM
Calloway County Public Library Community Room A
This summer, the world is ablaze with a new film from Christopher Nolan, 2800 years in the making. Join Murray State University's Dr. Andrew Black and Dr. Aaron Irvin on July 15th from 5:30-6:30 pm at the Calloway County Public Library for a lively discussion of Homer's famous epic poem, its history, legacy, reception, and modern impact.
This Calloway County Public Library and Murray State University Departments of History & English Community Partnership Event is presented free of charge. No registration is required, and all are welcome.
For more information, email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org.
Calloway County Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org