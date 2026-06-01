Butterfly Weekend @ Woodlands Nature Station
Butterfly Weekend @ Woodlands Nature Station
This weekend is all about butterflies and insects! Fun butterfly-themed programs and crafts will be happening at the Nature Station all weekend. All activities will be included with general Nature Station admission, which is $7 for ages 16+ and free for ages 15 and under.
Also, naturalists will be conducting a Butterfly Count in collaboration with the North American Butterfly Association on Sunday, June 21st. People interested in butterfly identification and citizen science are invited to participate - send us a message if interested!
Woodlands Nature Station
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 21, 2026.
Event Supported By
Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area
800-525-7077 or 270-924-2000
lblinfo@fs.fed.us
Woodlands Nature Station
3146 Silver Trail RdGolden Pond, Kentucky 42211
270-924-2299
lblinfo@fs.fed.us