Butterfly Weekend @ Woodlands Nature Station

This weekend is all about butterflies and insects! Fun butterfly-themed programs and crafts will be happening at the Nature Station all weekend. All activities will be included with general Nature Station admission, which is $7 for ages 16+ and free for ages 15 and under.

Also, naturalists will be conducting a Butterfly Count in collaboration with the North American Butterfly Association on Sunday, June 21st. People interested in butterfly identification and citizen science are invited to participate - send us a message if interested!

