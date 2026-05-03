Cajun & Creole Music in French Louisiana with Louis Michot

Teen to Adult, novice to experienced, amateur folk-music enthusiasts to professionals. Of particular interest to Ethnomusicology, Folklore, Regional Studies, Louisiana Studies

Louis Michot will lead the audience through a musical geography of Louisiana French music from South Louisiana, explaining the important musical and dance genres that define the style (cajun, creole, zydeco,two step, and waltz, along with accordion, fiddle, and vocal styles) and will play several tunes from each genre so the audience can start to develop their own feeling of what makes each rhythm unique. In the process Louis will discuss some of the musicians he learned from and share some of the stories around each song. If time permits he will go into more detailed histories of songs that are emblematic of the complex combinations of cultures that influence Louisiana traditions.

Please register using the Google Form https://forms.gle/aVa4csW3iY7tGg5T7

