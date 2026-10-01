Campanile Productions: A Christmas Carol The Musical Auditions

Campanile Productions and the Pennyroyal Arts Council are partnering for our third year to bring A Christmas Carol, The Musical to the Alhambra Theatre in December 2026.

Auditions are happening on Sunday, October 4th at the Campanile Building on 401 West 9th in Hopkinsville, KY.

Please bring a 16-32 bar cut of a song of your choice. No accompaniment will be provided, so please bring a karaoke or other track to use. Please no acapella auditions. Auditions are open to actors age 8 & up.

All information is on our website: campanileproductions.com/auditions

We ask that you sign up for an audition slot and complete the registration google doc which can all be found on our website.

