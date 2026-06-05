Campanile Productions Come From Away Audition
Campanile Productions Come From Away Audition
Audition Time! We are Looking for a very specific 12-20 actors. We think our timing is just Perfect for this show…remembering the 25th anniversary of 9/11! If you don’t know this show look it up. Audition info: campanileproductions.com/auditions
Campanile Practice Building
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Campanile Productions
campanileproductions@gmail.com
Campanile Practice Building
401 West 9th StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240