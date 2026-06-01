CCPL Author Event With Children's Book Author & Musician Layne Ihde

MURRAY,KY -The Calloway County Public Library is excited to welcome children’s author and musician Layne Ihde for a special visit!

Layne will present two free programs open to all, featuring storytime, high-energy music, Q&A, and meet-and-greets. The first is at 10:15 a.m. in Community Room B as part of Read, Learn, and Explore. The second runs from 3:30–4:30 p.m. in the Margaret Trevathan Children’s area. The library is at 710 Main Street, Murray. Layne’s visit is supported in part by grant funds provided by the Calloway County Early Childhood Council.

Layne Ihde is a self-described "crazy cat guy" who lives in Nashville, TN, with his wife and two kitties, a white tabby named Lizzie (for "Elizabeth Bennett Princess Kitty Ihde"), and a brand new kitten Pip (short for "Pippin" and also "Pip the Squeak"). He writes all different kinds of stories: children's books, songs, short stories, poems, and is even working on a novel. He is a member of a kids' rock band called The Happy Racers.

Layne once had a cat named Pippin. When he called, Pippin would come just like a dog. He could run really fast. He loved to play in the snow. He had a fun personality, and Layne loved him very much. Layne knew that someday he would write all about Pippin's adventures.

For more information, email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org.

"The Cat With No Fresh Air" a book trailer for "Pippin No Drippin." - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Px2aV_alkU

