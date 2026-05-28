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CCPL Feller Express Dinosaur Experience

CCPL Feller Express Dinosaur Experience

Feller Express Dinosaur Experience Program - 1:30 p.m. Show.

The Calloway County Public Library 2026 Summer Performance Series will kick off on Monday, June 1, 2026 with three Interactive Dinosaur Programs at 10:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. in CCPL’s Community Room A/B.

Yes, you read that correctly…Interactive…with DINOSAURS!
Dinosaur Lovers of all ages will love the award-winning Feller Express Programs!

Don't miss out on one of these fun shows, which are presented free of charge and open to all!

Calloway County Public Library
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
https://callowaycountylibrary.org/
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main S
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org