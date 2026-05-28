CCPL Feller Express Dinosaur Experience
CCPL Feller Express Dinosaur Experience
Feller Express Dinosaur Experience Program - 1:30 p.m. Show.
The Calloway County Public Library 2026 Summer Performance Series will kick off on Monday, June 1, 2026 with three Interactive Dinosaur Programs at 10:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. in CCPL’s Community Room A/B.
Yes, you read that correctly…Interactive…with DINOSAURS!
Dinosaur Lovers of all ages will love the award-winning Feller Express Programs!
Don't miss out on one of these fun shows, which are presented free of charge and open to all!
Calloway County Public Library
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org