CCPL Feller Express Dinosaur Experience

Feller Express Dinosaur Experience Program - 1:30 p.m. Show.

The Calloway County Public Library 2026 Summer Performance Series will kick off on Monday, June 1, 2026 with three Interactive Dinosaur Programs at 10:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. in CCPL’s Community Room A/B.

Yes, you read that correctly…Interactive…with DINOSAURS!

Dinosaur Lovers of all ages will love the award-winning Feller Express Programs!

Don't miss out on one of these fun shows, which are presented free of charge and open to all!

