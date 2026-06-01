CCPL Laugh and Learn
CCPL Laugh and Learn
Children aged five and under, accompanied by an adult, are invited to join us on the First Friday of each month at 10:00 AM for a FREE one-hour Laugh and Learn Playdate featuring playful activities designed to prepare them for kindergarten. Adults and children will hear stories, sing songs, make crafts, play games, and enjoy a healthy snack during every playdate.
Presented FREE of Charge. No registration is required.
Disclaimer(s):
This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop offs will not be permitted.
Calloway County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org