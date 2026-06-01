CCPL Laugh and Learn

Children aged five and under, accompanied by an adult, are invited to join us on the First Friday of each month at 10:00 AM for a FREE one-hour Laugh and Learn Playdate featuring playful activities designed to prepare them for kindergarten. Adults and children will hear stories, sing songs, make crafts, play games, and enjoy a healthy snack during every playdate.

Presented FREE of Charge. No registration is required.

Disclaimer(s):

This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop offs will not be permitted.