CCPL Laugh and Learn Storytime
CCPL Laugh and Learn Storytime
Children aged five and under, accompanied by an adult, are invited to join us on the First Friday of each month at 10:00 AM for a FREE one-hour Laugh and Learn Playdate featuring playful activities designed to prepare them for kindergarten. Adults and children will hear stories, sing songs, make crafts, play games, and enjoy a healthy snack during every playdate.
Presented FREE of Charge. No registration is required.
Calloway County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org