CCPL Multi-Age Storytime

Wednesdays - 10:30-11:15 AM

Children aged 3, 4, 5, or 6 (who have not yet attended Kindergarten) accompanied by an adult.

No Registration Required

CCPL’s Multi-Age Story Time Program is a fun, forty-five minute program featuring stories, songs, and activities based upon the foundation of the research-based Very Ready Reading Program, which offers seven ways to immerse kids in early literacy and reading readiness.

Accompanying Adults:

This program is designed for children and their accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and engage with your child during this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.

