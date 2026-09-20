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CCPL Multi-Age Storytime

CCPL Multi-Age Storytime

Wednesdays - 10:30-11:15 AM

Children aged 3, 4, 5, or 6 (who have not yet attended Kindergarten) accompanied by an adult.

No Registration Required

CCPL’s Multi-Age Story Time Program is a fun, forty-five minute program featuring stories, songs, and activities based upon the foundation of the research-based Very Ready Reading Program, which offers seven ways to immerse kids in early literacy and reading readiness.

Accompanying Adults:
This program is designed for children and their accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and engage with your child during this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.

Calloway County Public Library
Every week through Sep 30, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:30 AM - 11:15 AM

Event Supported By

Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
https://callowaycountylibrary.org/
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main S
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org