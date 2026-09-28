CCPL Multi-Age Storytime
CCPL Multi-Age Storytime
Wednesdays - 10:30-11:15 AM
Children aged 3, 4, 5, or 6 (who have not yet attended Kindergarten) accompanied by an adult.
No Registration Required
CCPL’s Multi-Age Story Time Program is a fun, forty-five minute program featuring stories, songs, and activities based upon the foundation of the research-based Very Ready Reading Program, which offers seven ways to immerse kids in early literacy and reading readiness.
Accompanying Adults:
This program is designed for children and their accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and engage with your child during this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.
Calloway County Public Library
Every week through Oct 28, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Wednesday: 10:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org