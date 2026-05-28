CCPL Read, Learn, Explore: Family Resource Youth Services Centers Reading Program

Read, Learn, Explore Family & Youth Services Center Reading Program in Conjunction with the Calloway County Public Library Summer Reading Program.

10:00-12:00—Come & Go Program. An Adult Must accompany all Children. A special program will be presented each week at 10:15 AM.

Lunch will be served while supplies last, from 11:00-11:45 AM.

June 3 Special Program will be puppet show by River City Puppets.

