CCPL Read, Learn, Explore: Family Resource Youth Services Centers Reading Program
CCPL Read, Learn, Explore: Family Resource Youth Services Centers Reading Program
Read, Learn, Explore Family & Youth Services Center Reading Program in Conjunction with the Calloway County Public Library Summer Reading Program.
10:00-12:00—Come & Go Program. An Adult Must accompany all Children. A special program will be presented each week at 10:15 AM.
Lunch will be served while supplies last, from 11:00-11:45 AM.
June 3 Special Program will be puppet show by River City Puppets.
Calloway County Public Library
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org