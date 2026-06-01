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CCPL Read With Me

CCPL Read With Me

For children ages 12-36 months, accompanied by an adult.

Build and support community partnership while promoting early language and literacy development through shared reading, interactive activities, and parent education on strategies to support language at home. Free language and hearing screenings will be offered to interested families at the end of the event.

Calloway County Public Library
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
https://callowaycountylibrary.org/
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main S
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org