CCPL Read With Me
CCPL Read With Me
For children ages 12-36 months, accompanied by an adult.
Build and support community partnership while promoting early language and literacy development through shared reading, interactive activities, and parent education on strategies to support language at home. Free language and hearing screenings will be offered to interested families at the end of the event.
Calloway County Public Library
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org