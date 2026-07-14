CCPL READMart Sessions

READ Mart Sessions will be scheduled on Thursday, July 16th, Friday, July 17th, and Saturday, July 18th.You will receive your book bucks before you begin shopping during your selected session. Please select a time from the Read Mart Schedule. To ensure READMart fun and to stock prizes, READ Mart shopping sessions will be limited to 20 participants at a time. READMart sessions will be 30 minutes long. READMart Session registration is required. Register online at https://ccplregistration.wufoo.com/forms/readmart-shopping-session-registration/

Please direct any questions or concerns regarding reading logs, buck books, or Read Mart attendance to Mrs. Sandy Linn at 270-753-2288 and sandy.linn@callowaycounty.library.org.

On behalf of CCPL, we thank each of you for participating in the 2026 Summer Reading Program. It has been an honor for us to work with such amazing kid readers!

