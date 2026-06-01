© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CCPL Summer Dungeons and Dragons Club

CCPL Summer Dungeons and Dragons Club

From Character Creation and Basic Adventuring Gear to Boss Fights and Dungeon Delving!

Teens and Adults.

Wednesdays 5pm-6:30pm

June 3, 10, 17, 24; July 1, 8, 15, 22. 29.

Materials Provided

Presented Free of Charge. Space is limited and registration is required.

Summer Dungeons & Dragons Club - Registration: https://ccplregistration.wufoo.com/forms/sydpldc04kp5z8/

Calloway County Public Library
Every week through Jul 29, 2026.
Wednesday: 05:00 PM - 06:30 PM

Event Supported By

Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
https://callowaycountylibrary.org/
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main S
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org