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CCPL Summer Movie Afternoon - Featured Film "Elio"

CCPL Summer Movie Afternoon - Featured Film "Elio"

Summer Movie Afternoon Featured Film "Elio"

All children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Participants are welcome to bring a soft drink and/or non-odorous snack to enjoy during the movie.

Film Information:

Synopsis: Elio struggles to fit in until he is transported by aliens and becomes the chosen one to be Earth's galactic ambassador while his mother Olga works on the top secret project to decode alien messages.

Rated PG. Runtime: 1 hour and 39 minutes. (99 minutes)

Cast: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett, Remy Edgerly, Jameela Jamil

Calloway County Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:45 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
https://callowaycountylibrary.org/
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main S
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org