CCPL Summer Movie Afternoon - Featured Film "The Good Dinosaur"
CCPL Summer Movie Afternoon - Featured Film "The Good Dinosaur"
Summer Movie Afternoon Featured Film: "The Good Dinosaur"
All children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Attendees are welcome to bring a soft drink and/or non-odorous snack to enjoy during the movie.
Film Information:
Rated PG. Runtime: 1 hour and 40 minutes. (100 minutes)
Synopsis: In a world where the dinosaurs never went extinct, a young Apatosaurus is swept away by a vicious river current and ends up far from home. He soon embarks on a journey to reunite with his family, and befriends a prehistoric human child along the way.
Cast: Calum Grant, Maria Koschny, Alan Tudyk, Raymond Ochoa, Jeffrey Wright
Calloway County Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:45 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org