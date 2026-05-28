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CCPL Summer Movie Afternoon - Featured Film "The Good Dinosaur"

CCPL Summer Movie Afternoon - Featured Film "The Good Dinosaur"

Summer Movie Afternoon Featured Film: "The Good Dinosaur"

All children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Attendees are welcome to bring a soft drink and/or non-odorous snack to enjoy during the movie.

Film Information:

Rated PG. Runtime: 1 hour and 40 minutes. (100 minutes)

Synopsis: In a world where the dinosaurs never went extinct, a young Apatosaurus is swept away by a vicious river current and ends up far from home. He soon embarks on a journey to reunite with his family, and befriends a prehistoric human child along the way.

Cast: Calum Grant, Maria Koschny, Alan Tudyk, Raymond Ochoa, Jeffrey Wright

Calloway County Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:45 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
https://callowaycountylibrary.org/
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main S
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org