CCPL Summer Movie Afternoon - Featured Film "The Good Dinosaur"

Summer Movie Afternoon Featured Film: "The Good Dinosaur"

All children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Attendees are welcome to bring a soft drink and/or non-odorous snack to enjoy during the movie.

Film Information:

Rated PG. Runtime: 1 hour and 40 minutes. (100 minutes)

Synopsis: In a world where the dinosaurs never went extinct, a young Apatosaurus is swept away by a vicious river current and ends up far from home. He soon embarks on a journey to reunite with his family, and befriends a prehistoric human child along the way.

Cast: Calum Grant, Maria Koschny, Alan Tudyk, Raymond Ochoa, Jeffrey Wright

